Military spouses honored for participation in USAG Wiesbaden Strategic Planning Working Group

Nine military spouses received certificates of appreciation from U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden for their participation in a Garrison Strategic Planning Group. From Left: Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield, Deputy Commander Mitchell Jones, Martha (Kat) Chapman, Jaime Waterbury, Sarah Waldrop, Jake Means, Amanda Michaelis, Chris O’Brien, Kristal LaFrance, and Command Sergeant Major Richard Russell. Not pictured: Alycia Dukes and Alexis Green.

