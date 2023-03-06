Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military spouses honored for participation in USAG Wiesbaden Strategic Planning Working Group

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    03.17.2023

    Photo by Audra Calloway 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Nine military spouses received certificates of appreciation from U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden for their participation in a Garrison Strategic Planning Group. From Left: Garrison Commander Col. David Mayfield, Deputy Commander Mitchell Jones, Martha (Kat) Chapman, Jaime Waterbury, Sarah Waldrop, Jake Means, Amanda Michaelis, Chris O’Brien, Kristal LaFrance, and Command Sergeant Major Richard Russell. Not pictured: Alycia Dukes and Alexis Green.

