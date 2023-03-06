At sea conditions as seen from the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) off Guam's west side on the afternoon of March 17, 2023. Responders searched for a missing 31-year-old male spearfisher off Blue Hole, last seen wearing a red wetsuit and fins on March 16. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jalle Merritt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2023 Date Posted: 03.17.2023 00:52 Photo ID: 7685737 VIRIN: 230317-G-G0020-1001 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 1.59 MB Location: GU Web Views: 21 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Responders searching for spearfisher off Guam's west side, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.