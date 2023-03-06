Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Responders searching for spearfisher off Guam's west side

    GUAM

    03.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    At sea conditions as seen from the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) off Guam's west side on the afternoon of March 17, 2023. Responders searched for a missing 31-year-old male spearfisher off Blue Hole, last seen wearing a red wetsuit and fins on March 16. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jalle Merritt)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Responders searching for spearfisher near Blue Hole, Guam

    SAR
    Myrtle Hazard
    WPC 1139

