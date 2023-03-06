At sea conditions as seen from the USCGC Myrtle Hazard (WPC 1139) off Guam's west side on the afternoon of March 17, 2023. Responders searched for a missing 31-year-old male spearfisher off Blue Hole, last seen wearing a red wetsuit and fins on March 16. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Jalle Merritt)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2023 00:52
|Photo ID:
|7685737
|VIRIN:
|230317-G-G0020-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Responders searching for spearfisher off Guam's west side, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Responders searching for spearfisher near Blue Hole, Guam
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT