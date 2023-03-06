Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership Planning Conference 2024

    Pacific Partnership Planning Conference 2024

    SINGAPORE

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230310-N-HG389-0013 SINGAPORE (Mar. 10, 2023) Attendees of the Pacific Partnership 2024 Planning Conference take a group photo in Singapore Mar. 10. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.17.2023 00:06
    Photo ID: 7685728
    VIRIN: 230310-N-HG389-0013
    Resolution: 4584x3274
    Size: 949.68 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership Planning Conference 2024, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    CTF73
    Allies and Partners
    PP24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT