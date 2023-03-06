230310-N-HG389-0013 SINGAPORE (Mar. 10, 2023) Attendees of the Pacific Partnership 2024 Planning Conference take a group photo in Singapore Mar. 10. Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73) is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. COMLOG WESTPAC sustains the U.S. Navy’s maritime forces in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

Pacific Partnership Planning Conference 2024, by PO2 Brandon Parker