Meet the Task Force's Capt. Wendy Mancuso

U.S. Navy Capt. Wendy Mancuso, a medical officer with 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Task Force 76/3, poses for a photo on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 17, 2023.



“My great-grandparents left Okinawa for Hawaii in the early 1900s in order to have a “better life” for future generations. Their intent was always to integrate into the American culture, so through the years and generations, we lost much of the heritage and traditions of Okinawa. I never had any intentions of living or working in Okinawa until I was given orders here in 2018 and had the mindset of doing my 3-year hospital tour and returning back to CONUS. However, after living here, I was motivated to seek out career opportunities in the region and was fortunate to be selected as the 3d MEB/III MIG Surgeon in 2021. Being able to directly support the Marines has provided me with another viewpoint of medicine by seeing people in motion, identifying the risks they take, observing mechanisms of injury, formulating preventative actions and experiencing the shortfalls. I have been impressed at the level of teamwork and dedication that our active duty and civilian support staff take on a daily basis to accomplish the mission.”



Mancuso is a native of Anaheim, CA, and commissioned as a Naval Officer on Sept. 8, 2010. She joined the MEB in July of 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Ochoa)

