Joint Region Marianas Announces 2023 REPI Awards (Infographic)

The Department of Defense (DoD) Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration (REPI) program announced the award of approximately $11.1 million that will directly benefit three separate and ongoing natural resources conservation programs in Guam.



Through collaborative efforts between Joint Region Marianas (JRM) and local and federal government partners, the REPI program has added $8 million to an ongoing cooperative agreement with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) to conserve government of Guam (GovGuam) forests in Taguan in Mangilao and Masso Watershed in Piti.



Additionally, the 2023 REPI Challenge program has awarded JRM and its partners the Guam Department of Agriculture(GDoAg) and White Buffalo Inc. (WBI) $1.9 million for native plant nursery upgrades for island-wide habitat enhancement, and $1.2 million for a landscape scale feral pig control program in Northern Guam.

