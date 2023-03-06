Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Rayfield signs partnership agreement

    Col. Rayfield signs partnership agreement

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2023

    Photo by Abigail Voegeli 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    Col. Travis Rayfield, commander and district engineer for the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with Todd Gemeinhardt, chief of the Planning Branch, engage over Webex with personnel from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as Rayfield signs a Project Partnership Agreement with them for a Section 1135 aquatic restoration project for Rathbun Lake, Iowa.

    Date Posted: 03.16.2023 15:07
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    $8.35 million agreement signed for aquatic ecosystem restoration work at Rathbun Lake, Iowa

