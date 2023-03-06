Col. Rayfield signs partnership agreement

Col. Travis Rayfield, commander and district engineer for the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with Todd Gemeinhardt, chief of the Planning Branch, engage over Webex with personnel from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as Rayfield signs a Project Partnership Agreement with them for a Section 1135 aquatic restoration project for Rathbun Lake, Iowa.

Date Taken: 03.15.2023
Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US