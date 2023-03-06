Col. Travis Rayfield, commander and district engineer for the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with Todd Gemeinhardt, chief of the Planning Branch, engage over Webex with personnel from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources as Rayfield signs a Project Partnership Agreement with them for a Section 1135 aquatic restoration project for Rathbun Lake, Iowa.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2023 15:07
|Photo ID:
|7685205
|VIRIN:
|230315-A-CQ032-0001
|Resolution:
|2893x3831
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Rayfield signs partnership agreement, by Abigail Voegeli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
$8.35 million agreement signed for aquatic ecosystem restoration work at Rathbun Lake, Iowa
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT