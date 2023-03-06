Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Newspaper to pause production

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Dawn Grimes 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Yvette Smith (left), public affairs specialist, Fort Campbell Public Affairs; and Mari-Alice Jasper, managing editor of the Fort Campbell Courier, look at bound volumes of the Fort Campbell Courier from the past 60 years. Fort Campbell has had a weekly post newspaper since 1950 when the “Courier” was established, according to an article that published in the Fort Campbell Post News Jan. 5, 1968.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:39
    Photo ID: 7683049
    VIRIN: 230308-D-PL434-175
    Resolution: 1440x1268
    Size: 162.41 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Newspaper to pause production, by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier
    Fort Campbell
    installation
    garrison
    newspaper
    Fort Campbell Courier

