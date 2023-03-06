Yvette Smith (left), public affairs specialist, Fort Campbell Public Affairs; and Mari-Alice Jasper, managing editor of the Fort Campbell Courier, look at bound volumes of the Fort Campbell Courier from the past 60 years. Fort Campbell has had a weekly post newspaper since 1950 when the “Courier” was established, according to an article that published in the Fort Campbell Post News Jan. 5, 1968.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2023 Date Posted: 03.15.2023 12:39 Photo ID: 7683049 VIRIN: 230308-D-PL434-175 Resolution: 1440x1268 Size: 162.41 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Newspaper to pause production, by Dawn Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.