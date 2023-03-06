Yvette Smith (left), public affairs specialist, Fort Campbell Public Affairs; and Mari-Alice Jasper, managing editor of the Fort Campbell Courier, look at bound volumes of the Fort Campbell Courier from the past 60 years. Fort Campbell has had a weekly post newspaper since 1950 when the “Courier” was established, according to an article that published in the Fort Campbell Post News Jan. 5, 1968.
Newspaper to pause production: Staff have reported on Division, garrison for six decades
