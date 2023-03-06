Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kwaj Kid Turned Teacher: Shawn Brady

    Kwaj Kid Turned Teacher: Shawn Brady

    MARSHALL ISLANDS

    02.01.2013

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    An early photo of Shawn Brady, a 2012 graduate of Kwajalein High School, who returned to Kwajalein to share his love of sports as a Child and Youth Services sports coach.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2013
    Date Posted: 03.14.2023 23:31
    Photo ID: 7682082
    VIRIN: 230318-A-NS640-3003
    Resolution: 466x327
    Size: 79.79 KB
    Location: MH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kwaj Kid Turned Teacher: Shawn Brady, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kwaj Kid Turned Teacher: Shawn Brady

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Garrison-Kwajalein Atoll

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT