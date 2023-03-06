Idaho Army National Guardsman ignites her future

Idaho Army National Guardsman Pfc. Bailey Craig attends her first drill at the Orchard Combat Training Center, Feb. 8, with the organization's 937th Engineer Detachment. She is the unit's first female to earn the 12M firefighter military occupational specialty after graduating in December 2022 from the Department of Defense's 68-day basic firefighting training academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.
Idaho Guardsman ignites her future
