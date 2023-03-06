Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Idaho Army National Guardsman ignites her future

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Crystal Farris 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Idaho Army National Guardsman Pfc. Bailey Craig attends her first drill at the Orchard Combat Training Center, Feb. 8, with the organization's 937th Engineer Detachment. She is the unit's first female to earn the 12M firefighter military occupational specialty after graduating in December 2022 from the Department of Defense's 68-day basic firefighting training academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Idaho Guardsman ignites her future

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    937th Engineer Detachment
    12M Firefighter
    Women's Military History

