    The Oregon Army National Guard partners with OSAA and OACA to provide Most Valuable Teammate awards to local high school students

    BEND, OR, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amy Elker 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Nomination for Riley Ahmuty:

    “Riley is a leader on and off the court. She leads by example of always being early to practice, is the first one to offer help to a coach, teammate or lower-level player. An example of her "giving self" is after our largest varsity match with our cross-town rivals and a packed gym, she took it upon herself to walk with our night custodian and clear the trash from the bleachers knowing we are short on staff. Instead of going and celebrating with her friends, she chose to give back to the ones that are hardly seen for their hard work. It showed what being a true leader does. She is a player that doesn't get all the sets, all the stats, nor the recognition for everything she gives to this team and this program. I could not be prouder of the teammate she is.”

    - By Kristin Cooper, Riley Ahmuty’s High School Volleyball coach

    Oregon National Guard
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard

