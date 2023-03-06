Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) Kick off

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Airman Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Nate Vogel (center), commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, speaks with McConnell Airmen about donating to the Air Force Assistance Fund at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Mar. 13, 2023. The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual fund-raising campaign for charities that support Air Force families in need, retired veterans and widowed spouses. The four charities are the Air Force Aid Society, the Air Force Enlisted Village, the LeMay Foundation, and the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Gavin Hameed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 11:30
    Photo ID: 7678907
    VIRIN: 230313-F-YR448-1283
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.47 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    AFAF

