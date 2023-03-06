Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) Kick off

Col. Nate Vogel (center), commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, speaks with McConnell Airmen about donating to the Air Force Assistance Fund at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, Mar. 13, 2023. The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual fund-raising campaign for charities that support Air Force families in need, retired veterans and widowed spouses. The four charities are the Air Force Aid Society, the Air Force Enlisted Village, the LeMay Foundation, and the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Gavin Hameed)

