Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First barge of the 2023 navigation season arrives in St. Paul, Minnesota

    First barge of the 2023 navigation season arrives in St. Paul, Minnesota

    HASTINGS, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2023

    Photo by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, locked the Motor Vessel Phillip M Pfeffer with six barges through Lock and Dam 2, in Hastings, Minnesota, March 12, en route to St. Paul, Minnesota. The lockage marks the unofficial start to the 2023 Upper Mississippi River navigation season.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 11:23
    Photo ID: 7678889
    VIRIN: 230312-A-LI073-835
    Resolution: 1000x665
    Size: 108.6 KB
    Location: HASTINGS, MN, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First barge of the 2023 navigation season arrives in St. Paul, Minnesota, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First barge of the 2023 navigation season arrives in St. Paul, Minnesota

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam 2
    Lake Pepin
    Navigation season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT