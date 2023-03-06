First barge of the 2023 navigation season arrives in St. Paul, Minnesota

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, locked the Motor Vessel Phillip M Pfeffer with six barges through Lock and Dam 2, in Hastings, Minnesota, March 12, en route to St. Paul, Minnesota. The lockage marks the unofficial start to the 2023 Upper Mississippi River navigation season.

