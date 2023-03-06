Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    625th Strategic Operations Squadron continues building on ALCS success

    OFFUTT AFB, NE, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    Airmen and Sailors from the U.S. Air Force's 625th Strategic Operations Squadron and U.S. Navy's Strategic Communications Wing One gather for a group photo after a successful simulated electronic launch minuteman (SELM) test, March 7, 2023. A SELM test involves airborne launch control systems officers flying aboard a U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury, who possess the ability to launch an ICBM with the turn of a key, similar to missileers launching an ICBM for a launch control center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kendra Williams)

    Offutt Air Force Base
    Eighth Air Force
    missileer
    E-6B Mercury

