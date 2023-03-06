625th Strategic Operations Squadron continues building on ALCS success

Airmen and Sailors from the U.S. Air Force's 625th Strategic Operations Squadron and U.S. Navy's Strategic Communications Wing One gather for a group photo after a successful simulated electronic launch minuteman (SELM) test, March 7, 2023. A SELM test involves airborne launch control systems officers flying aboard a U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury, who possess the ability to launch an ICBM with the turn of a key, similar to missileers launching an ICBM for a launch control center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kendra Williams)

