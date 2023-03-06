Airmen and Sailors from the U.S. Air Force's 625th Strategic Operations Squadron and U.S. Navy's Strategic Communications Wing One gather for a group photo after a successful simulated electronic launch minuteman (SELM) test, March 7, 2023. A SELM test involves airborne launch control systems officers flying aboard a U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury, who possess the ability to launch an ICBM with the turn of a key, similar to missileers launching an ICBM for a launch control center. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kendra Williams)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 10:57
|Photo ID:
|7678863
|VIRIN:
|230307-F-FN141-1002
|Resolution:
|6949x4633
|Size:
|21.14 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
625th Strategic Operations Squadron continues building on ALCS success
