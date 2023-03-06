Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: Spc. Toccara Green Memorial

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade’s Spc. Toccara R. Green Memorial Motor Pool honors a Soldier who died while deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. The facility, dedicated in her honor in 2007, is the only facility at Fort Drum memorialized for a female 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldier. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Spc. Toccara Green Memorial, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Around and About Fort Drum: Spc. Toccara Green Memorial Motor Pool

