The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade’s Spc. Toccara R. Green Memorial Motor Pool honors a Soldier who died while deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. The facility, dedicated in her honor in 2007, is the only facility at Fort Drum memorialized for a female 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldier. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 08:18 Photo ID: 7678569 VIRIN: 230313-A-XX986-001 Resolution: 3105x2483 Size: 3.53 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Spc. Toccara Green Memorial, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.