Around and About Fort Drum: Spc. Toccara Green Memorial

The 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade’s Spc. Toccara R. Green Memorial Motor Pool honors a Soldier who died while deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005. The facility, dedicated in her honor in 2007, is the only facility at Fort Drum memorialized for a female 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldier. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
