U.S. Senior Airmen Allison Ganapamo, PERSCO technician for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, translates for the French Engineers to Lt. Col. Anders Hedberg, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 20, 2023. Airmen like Ganapamo are vital to ensure that meetings between partner nations run smoothly and that nothing is lost in translation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2023 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7678476
|VIRIN:
|230219-F-WW798-0115
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 449th AEG Airman helps bridge language barriers, by TSgt Jordan LaPoint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
449th AEG Airman helps bridge language barriers
