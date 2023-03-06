U.S. Senior Airmen Allison Ganapamo, PERSCO technician for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, translates for the French Engineers to Lt. Col. Anders Hedberg, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 20, 2023. Airmen like Ganapamo are vital to ensure that meetings between partner nations run smoothly and that nothing is lost in translation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2023 Date Posted: 03.13.2023 05:16 Photo ID: 7678476 VIRIN: 230219-F-WW798-0115 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.63 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 449th AEG Airman helps bridge language barriers, by TSgt Jordan LaPoint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.