Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    449th AEG Airman helps bridge language barriers

    449th AEG Airman helps bridge language barriers

    DJIBOUTI

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Senior Airmen Allison Ganapamo, PERSCO technician for the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, translates for the French Engineers to Lt. Col. Anders Hedberg, commander of the 776th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, Feb. 20, 2023. Airmen like Ganapamo are vital to ensure that meetings between partner nations run smoothly and that nothing is lost in translation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan LaPoint)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 03.13.2023 05:16
    Photo ID: 7678476
    VIRIN: 230219-F-WW798-0115
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 449th AEG Airman helps bridge language barriers, by TSgt Jordan LaPoint, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    449th AEG Airman helps bridge language barriers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    Chabelley Airfield
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT