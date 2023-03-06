USS Annapolis Conducts Weapons Handling

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 17, 2023)– Sailors load a Mark 48 advanced capability (ADCAP) torpedo onto the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), Jan. 17 . Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 21:13
|Photo ID:
|7678253
|VIRIN:
|230117-N-DI326-1014
|Resolution:
|7128x4754
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
