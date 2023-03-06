Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Annapolis Conducts Weapons Handling

    GUAM

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 17, 2023)– Sailors load a Mark 48 advanced capability (ADCAP) torpedo onto the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), Jan. 17 . Annapolis is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 21:13
    Photo ID: 7678253
    VIRIN: 230117-N-DI326-1014
    Resolution: 7128x4754
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Annapolis Conducts Weapons Handling, by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    SSN
    submarine

