    Snow-covered mountain

    Snow-covered mountain

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Snow is visible on the top of Blue Mountain at Fort Indiantown Gap, March 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 08:48
    Photo ID: 7676692
    VIRIN: 230311-Z-IK914-164
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.41 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow-covered mountain, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Soldier

    Pennsylvania

    weather

    mountain

    28th Infantry Division

    terrain

    28th

    Pennsylvania National Guard

    snow

    Pennsylvania Army National Guard

    cold

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    NG

    Army

    National Guard

    Army National Guard

    28th Infantry

    Gap

    28th Division

    Annville

    PAARNG

    PA National Guard

    Ft. Indiantown Gap

    FTIG

    Keystone

    ARNG

    freeze

    FIG

    28th ID

    citizen-soldier

    PA Army National Guard

    PANG

    28 ID

    Indiantown Gap

    Keystone Division

    PNG

    PA ARNG

    28ID

    Iron Division

    PA NG

    Roll On

    Pennsylvania NG

    IGMR

    Indiantown Gap Military Reservation

    Men of Iron

    Bloody Bucket

    Pennsylvania ARNG

    FT IG

    TAGS

    Weather
    28th Infantry Division
    Engineer
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Snow
    Fort Indiantown Gap

