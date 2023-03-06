Snow is visible on the top of Blue Mountain at Fort Indiantown Gap, March 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 08:48
|Photo ID:
|7676692
|VIRIN:
|230311-Z-IK914-164
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Snow-covered mountain, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
