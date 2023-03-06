Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 SOW delivers HIMARS

    KHOK KATHIAM ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, THAILAND

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Soo Kim 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    353rd Special Operations Wing loadmasters prepare to load a missile pod onto a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 at Khok Kathiam Royal Thai Air Base, Kingdom of Thailand, March 6, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim)

    This work, 353 SOW delivers HIMARS, by TSgt Soo Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

