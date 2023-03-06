353 SOW delivers HIMARS

353rd Special Operations Wing loadmasters prepare to load a missile pod onto a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Exercise Cobra Gold 23 at Khok Kathiam Royal Thai Air Base, Kingdom of Thailand, March 6, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Soo C. Kim)
