Darla Sutton, a branch head in corporate operations of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, poses for an official portrait in Norco, California, Dec. 15, 2021. Sutton has been in her role since June 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Mabini)
This work, Darla Sutton Official Portrait, by Neil Mabini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘It Was a Man’s World:’ Retired Sailor, Career Civil Servant Reflects on Navy Success
