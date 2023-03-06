Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Darla Sutton Official Portrait

    NORCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2021

    Photo by Neil Mabini 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Darla Sutton, a branch head in corporate operations of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, poses for an official portrait in Norco, California, Dec. 15, 2021. Sutton has been in her role since June 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Mabini)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2023 18:22
    Photo ID: 7671499
    VIRIN: 211215-N-UP244-652
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: NORCO, CA, US 
    Hometown: DIAMOND BAR, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Darla Sutton Official Portrait, by Neil Mabini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Official Portrait
    NSWC Corona
    Branch Head
    Corporate Operations
    December 2021
    Code 1016

