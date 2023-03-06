230221-D-TG881-781

The Fort Jackson Reuse Center has donations such as paint, ink cartridges, hand sanitizer and office supplies that are free to organizations on Fort Jackson. You can also donate items to the Reuse Center during their operating hours.

