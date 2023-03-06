Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripler Army Medical Center Best Leader Competition

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2023

    Photo by Hugh Fleming 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    25 Competitors from TAMC, Headquarters, & Desmond T. Doss, from junior officer to junior enlisted competed in the Best Leader Competition from 10th Feb – 11th Feb. The Soldiers had to THINK QUICK, ACT, and REACT to events
    that tested their military fitness, technical competence, and leadership abilities. Congratulations to all the competitors.

    The following six soldiers will be moving onto the MRC-P Best Leader Competition in March: (pictured from left) 2nd Lt. Ryan Adams, Staff Sgt. Aaron Angulo, Cpl. Elijah Sells, Spc. Jonathan Regalado, Pfc. Jeremy Rivera Figueroa, and Spc. Jacalyn Overdier.

