Warrior Ohana Medical Home Nurses receive the Armed Forces Civilian Service Medal

Our Amazing Nurses at Warrior Ohana Medical Home were awarded the Armed Forces Civilian Service Medal (AFCSM) for their support during a COVID drive at Schofield Barracks in 2021. The Armed Forces Civilian Service Medal (AFCSM) is established to recognize the contributions and accomplishments of the U.S. Department of Defense civilian workforce who directly support the military forces, when those members are engaged in military operations of a prolonged peacekeeping or humanitarian nature.



The AFCSM symbolizes the importance the Department of Defense attaches to civilian service and recognizes the value of civilian service in helping to accomplish the U.S. Government's objectives. This award honors those employees who support designated operations under the same or similar conditions as U.S. military members, thereby strengthening the partnership between the civilian services and uniformed services.



(pictured left to right): Ms.Tresi Peterson, Ms. Jasmine Arakaki, Ms. Alexa Tanji, and Ms. Jeanette Garcia.

