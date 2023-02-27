Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Household Goods Moving Resources Graphic [Image 1 of 2]

    Household Goods Moving Resources Graphic

    NAPLES, ITALY

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryant Lang 

    AFN Naples

    Graphic featuring Household Goods moving resources. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bryant Lang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.03.2023 06:18
    Photo ID: 7660276
    VIRIN: 230301-N-EB640-001
    Resolution: 1440x900
    Size: 178.21 KB
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Household Goods Moving Resources Graphic [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Household Goods Moving Resources Graphic
    Women's History Highlight Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Moving
    Household Good

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT