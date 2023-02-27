Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master EOD technician becomes senior enlisted leader for premier all hazards command

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Former Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala (left) poses with Command Sgt. Maj. David J. Silva on Fort Carson, Colorado. Silva became the senior enlisted leader for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command during a combined 71st Ordnance Group (EOD) Change of Responsibility and 20th CBRNE Command Assumption of Responsibility ceremony on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 2.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.02.2023 16:37
    Photo ID: 7659286
    VIRIN: 030223-A-A4433-004
    Resolution: 689x522
    Size: 119.86 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LONG BEACH, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master EOD technician becomes senior enlisted leader for premier all hazards command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Carson
    20th CBRNE Command
    71st EOD Group
    Brig. Gen. Daryl O. Hood
    Command Sgt. Maj. David J. Silva

