Celebrate National Nutrition Month®, Learn How to “Fuel for the Future”

The March National Nutrition Month® theme of “Fuel for the Future” challenges us to focus our nutrition choices with a diverse diet including plant-forward options for performance. If you are in a military dining venue, look for the Go for Green® labels to help you choose high-performance options. (Defense Centers for Public Health graphic illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

