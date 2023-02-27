Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Celebrate National Nutrition Month®, Learn How to “Fuel for the Future”

    UNITED STATES

    01.02.2023

    Photo by Graham Snodgrass 

    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen

    The March National Nutrition Month® theme of “Fuel for the Future” challenges us to focus our nutrition choices with a diverse diet including plant-forward options for performance. If you are in a military dining venue, look for the Go for Green® labels to help you choose high-performance options. (Defense Centers for Public Health graphic illustration by Graham Snodgrass)

    This work, Celebrate National Nutrition Month®, Learn How to “Fuel for the Future”, by Graham Snodgrass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nutrition
    dining
    National Nutrition Month
    Defense Centers for Public Health-Aberdeen
    diverse diet
    plant-forward

