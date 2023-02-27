During March, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) joins with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in celebrating National Nutrition Month. “Fuel for the Future,” this year’s mantra, focuses on sustainability, saving money while staying nourished and modeling healthy eating habits in the home.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.02.2023 09:05 Photo ID: 7658273 VIRIN: 230302-O-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 432x432 Size: 60.57 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, During National Nutrition Month and beyond, commissaries encourage patrons to save money while improving healthy eating habits, preparing more home meals, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.