During National Nutrition Month and beyond, commissaries encourage patrons to save money while improving healthy eating habits, preparing more home meals

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    During March, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) joins with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in celebrating National Nutrition Month. “Fuel for the Future,” this year’s mantra, focuses on sustainability, saving money while staying nourished and modeling healthy eating habits in the home.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    National Nutrition Month
    Fuel for the Future

