International Maritime Exercise 2023 Kicks Off Operational Phase

230301-N-RE636-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (March 1, 2023) Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Andrew Morales, assigned to mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6), briefs military officers from various nations, March 1, 2023 in Manama, Bahrain, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023. IMX/CE 2023 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Gulianna Dunn)
03.01.2023
03.02.2023
|7657988
|230301-N-RE636-1002
|4032x3024
|928.79 KB
MANAMA, BH
|1
|0
