    COMLOG WESTPAC Sailors Receive Logistics Excellence Award

    COMLOG WESTPAC Sailors Receive Logistics Excellence Award

    SINGAPORE

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230227-N-HG389-0029 SINGAPORE (Feb. 27, 2023) From left: Capt. Thomas Jenkins, Cmdr. Robert Paul, Cmdr. Jason Ward and Cmdr. David Armandt, assigned to Commander Logistics Group Western Pacific/ Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73)take time for a photo celebrating their achievement of being selected for the 2021 Admiral Stan Arthur Team Award for Logistics Excellence, Feb. 27. COMLOG WESTPAC is the U.S. Navy’s premiere maritime mobile logistics organization, which supports the Seventh Fleet area of operations. Located in Southeast Asia, COMLOG WESTPAC logistically supplies the U.S. Navy’s deployed surface units and aircraft carriers in the Western Pacific along with regional allies and partners, in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker/Released)

    This work, COMLOG WESTPAC Sailors Receive Logistics Excellence Award, by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Singapore-Based Command Named U.S. Navy's Top Logistics Team

