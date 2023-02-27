Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) Arrives in Australia

    USS Asheville (SSN 758) Arrives in Australia

    GARDEN ISLAND, ACT, AUSTRALIA

    02.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    GARDEN ISLAND, Australia – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) salute the national ensign after arriving at Royal Australian Navy HMAS Stirling Naval Base, Feb. 27. Asheville is currently on patrol in support of national security interests in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Courtesy photo by Australia Department of Defence)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 23:27
    Photo ID: 7657829
    VIRIN: 230227-N-NZ442-1006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.15 MB
    Location: GARDEN ISLAND, ACT, AU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Asheville (SSN 758) Arrives in Australia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Royal Australian Navy
    submarine
    United States Navy
    AUKUS
    Stirling: Australia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT