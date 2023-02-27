USS Asheville (SSN 758) Arrives in Australia

GARDEN ISLAND, Australia – Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Asheville (SSN 758) salute the national ensign after arriving at Royal Australian Navy HMAS Stirling Naval Base, Feb. 27. Asheville is currently on patrol in support of national security interests in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (Courtesy photo by Australia Department of Defence)

