CSG 7 Sailor Presented FY22 Copernicus Award

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Lt. Corey Grey, from Kissimmee, Florida, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7 in Yokosuka, Japan, poses for a photo with Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces, and leadership from Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International and the United States Naval Institute after being recognized as a fiscal year 2022 Copernicus Award winner, Feb. 14. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Courtesy photo by Mike Carpenter Photography)
CSG 7 Sailor receives Copernicus Award
