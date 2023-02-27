Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSG 7 Sailor Presented FY22 Copernicus Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Robert Reinheimer 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 14, 2023) Lt. Corey Grey, from Kissimmee, Florida, assigned to Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7 in Yokosuka, Japan, poses for a photo with Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach, commander, Naval Information Forces, and leadership from Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association International and the United States Naval Institute after being recognized as a fiscal year 2022 Copernicus Award winner, Feb. 14. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed combat-capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea. (Courtesy photo by Mike Carpenter Photography)

