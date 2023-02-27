Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Hawaii supports search and rescue in Guam

    U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Hawaii supports search and rescue in Guam

    GUAM

    02.25.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, supports local responders in the search for a missing 49-year-old hiker near Sella Bay, Guam, on Feb. 25, 2023. The helicopter crew is in Guam for several weeks augmenting U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam operations. (Courtesy photo by John Balbin, Guam Police Department)

    VIRIN: 230225-G-G0200-099
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Hawaii supports search and rescue in Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Hawaii
    MH-65
    AVDET
    CGAS

