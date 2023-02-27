An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, supports local responders in the search for a missing 49-year-old hiker near Sella Bay, Guam, on Feb. 25, 2023. The helicopter crew is in Guam for several weeks augmenting U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam operations. (Courtesy photo by John Balbin, Guam Police Department)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 03.01.2023 17:52 Photo ID: 7657406 VIRIN: 230225-G-G0200-099 Resolution: 2960x3947 Size: 2.23 MB Location: GU Hometown: BARBERS POINT, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Hawaii supports search and rescue in Guam, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.