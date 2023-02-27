U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Hawaii supports search and rescue in Guam

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and crew from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, supports local responders in the search for a missing 49-year-old hiker near Sella Bay, Guam, on Feb. 25, 2023. The helicopter crew is in Guam for several weeks augmenting U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam operations. (Courtesy photo by John Balbin, Guam Police Department)
