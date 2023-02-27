Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Airman 1st Class Isabelle Powell from the 81st Training Wing, a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As the senior emergency actions controller for the command post, Powell successfully reviewed and maintained all command post quick reaction checklists resulting in 368 mission critical updates. She maintains reports matrices, templates, checklists and OPREP training for all commanders first sergeants and tenant units at Keesler. Finally, Powell's expertise and keen attention to detail is instrumental to the reports program confirming the Air Force Manual 10-206, operational reporting guides, MAJCOM commander critical information requirement matrices and appropriate checklists are outlined for a total force integration of 16 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2023
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 14:51
    Photo ID: 7656894
    VIRIN: 230301-F-BD983-1016
    Resolution: 4158x2980
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Warrior of the Week
    Airmen Recognition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT