Let's give Airman 1st Class Isabelle Powell from the 81st Training Wing, a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! As the senior emergency actions controller for the command post, Powell successfully reviewed and maintained all command post quick reaction checklists resulting in 368 mission critical updates. She maintains reports matrices, templates, checklists and OPREP training for all commanders first sergeants and tenant units at Keesler. Finally, Powell's expertise and keen attention to detail is instrumental to the reports program confirming the Air Force Manual 10-206, operational reporting guides, MAJCOM commander critical information requirement matrices and appropriate checklists are outlined for a total force integration of 16 personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

