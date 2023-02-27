Persistence pays off for history making Air Guardsman

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Petra Chesanek, an aeromedical technician with the 103rd Medical Group, Connecticut Air National Guard, at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Conn., August 6, 2022. Chesanek, a career firefighter with the New Britain Fire Department, made history alongside fire fighter Lauren Burns when they became the department’s first female firefighters promoted to the rank of lieutenant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

