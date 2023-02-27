Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Persistence pays off for history making Air Guardsman

    Persistence pays off for history making Air Guardsman

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Air Force Tech. Sgt. Petra Chesanek, an aeromedical technician with the 103rd Medical Group, Connecticut Air National Guard, at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Conn., August 6, 2022. Chesanek, a career firefighter with the New Britain Fire Department, made history alongside fire fighter Lauren Burns when they became the department’s first female firefighters promoted to the rank of lieutenant. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 10:08
    Photo ID: 7656384
    VIRIN: 220806-Z-OC517-1003
    Resolution: 4666x3104
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Hometown: NEW BRITAIN, CT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Persistence pays off for history making Air Guardsman, by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air national guard
    fire fighter
    Women
    103 aw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT