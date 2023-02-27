Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCMA Keystone program unlocks agency’s future

    ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Defense Contract Management Agency Keystones gathered for a three-day workshop in Orlando, Fla., Sept. 13-15, 2022. Keystone training includes group presentations, self-paced coursework, and direct instruction from employees, who the Keystones are assigned to work with and learn from. (DCMA photo by Jodi Hogan)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.01.2023 08:29
    Location: ORLANDO, FL, US 
    DCMA Keystone program unlocks agency&rsquo;s future

    training
    DCMA
    Keystone

