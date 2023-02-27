Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS 2023 Senior Enlisted Forum visit African Renaissance Monument

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    02.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Participants of the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 senior enlisted forum visit the African Renaissance Monument Feb. 28, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. The AACS 2023 events are military-to-military familiarization briefings and discussions of best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2023
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
