Participants of the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 senior enlisted forum visit the African Renaissance Monument Feb. 28, 2023, in Dakar, Senegal. The AACS 2023 events are military-to-military familiarization briefings and discussions of best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)
Date Taken:
|02.28.2023
Date Posted:
|03.01.2023 04:42
Photo ID:
|7655907
VIRIN:
|230228-F-TE443-023
Resolution:
|3366x2525
Size:
|2.28 MB
Location:
|DAKAR, SN
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
This work, AACS 2023 Senior Enlisted Forum visit African Renaissance Monument, by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
