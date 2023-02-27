Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff delegation member visit Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP BLAZ, GUAM

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    From left to right, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel A. Soto, sergeant major for Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz, Mr. Rob Leonard, professional staffer from the Senate Appropriations Committee- Defense, Dr. Abigail Grace, professional staffer from the Senate Appropriations Committee- Defense, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Christopher L. Bopp, commanding officer for MCB Camp Blaz, and Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, commanding general for Marine Corps Installations Pacific, pose for a photo following a visit to MCB Camp Blaz, Feb. 27, 2023. The staff delegates visited Guam to engage with senior leaders on issues involving national security and receive briefings on current and future operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    Guam
    Major General
    Marines
    STAFFDEL
    MCB Camp Blaz

