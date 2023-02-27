Modernizing the Fight from Above: Testing and Training on Critical Capability Using New Technology

Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment "No Slack", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) operate alongside engineers with U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) in a unmanned aerial vehicle training exercise conducted at Fort Bragg, NC on 23 February 2023.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2023 09:46
|Photo ID:
|7653999
|VIRIN:
|230222-A-BK876-552
|Resolution:
|2000x1116
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
