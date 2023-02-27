AFR 75th Anniversary Logo

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAFB, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs   

    Air Force Reserve 75th Anniversary commemoration Logo created as a commemoration graphic in celebration of 75 years of the Air Force Reserve existence for use in all design collateral for 2023 at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, February 27, 20223. This graphic was created as a TASK in commemorating AFR’s 75 years of existence. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    Logo
    Anniversary
    Commemoration
    Air Force Reserve
    AFR
    75th

