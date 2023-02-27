Air Force Reserve 75th Anniversary commemoration Logo created as a commemoration graphic in celebration of 75 years of the Air Force Reserve existence for use in all design collateral for 2023 at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, February 27, 20223. This graphic was created as a TASK in commemorating AFR’s 75 years of existence. (U.S. Air Force Reserve still graphic by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.28.2023 08:13 Photo ID: 7653825 VIRIN: 230227-F-ML705-0001 Resolution: 2525x2525 Size: 1.88 MB Location: RAFB, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFR 75th Anniversary Logo, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.