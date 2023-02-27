CES is a mission-focused personnel system that aligns to both Title 10 and Title 5 provisions, designed to support the human capital lifecycle for civilian employees engaged in, or in support of, a cyber-related mission.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 21:36
|Photo ID:
|7653342
|VIRIN:
|120622-A-SS000-088
|Resolution:
|1200x630
|Size:
|293.46 KB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US
|Hometown:
|FORT GORDON, GA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Excepted Service Logo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETCOM transitions to the Cyber Excepted Service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT