CES is a mission-focused personnel system that aligns to both Title 10 and Title 5 provisions, designed to support the human capital lifecycle for civilian employees engaged in, or in support of, a cyber-related mission.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 21:36 Photo ID: 7653342 VIRIN: 120622-A-SS000-088 Resolution: 1200x630 Size: 293.46 KB Location: SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, US Hometown: FORT GORDON, GA, US Hometown: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber Excepted Service Logo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.