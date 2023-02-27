From left, retired Chief Master Sgt. Fernando Calvarese and Senior Airman Sharrdan Long, 375th Medical Support Squadron MRI technologist, share a moment together on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 27, 2023. Both grew up in the same orphanage, Milton Hershey School, which was founded by Milton Hershey in 1909 for underprivileged youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 16:32 Photo ID: 7653037 VIRIN: 230227-F-DJ189-1010 Resolution: 5223x3475 Size: 1.48 MB Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brothers for life, by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.