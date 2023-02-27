Brothers for life

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    From left, retired Chief Master Sgt. Fernando Calvarese and Senior Airman Sharrdan Long, 375th Medical Support Squadron MRI technologist, share a moment together on Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Feb. 27, 2023. Both grew up in the same orphanage, Milton Hershey School, which was founded by Milton Hershey in 1909 for underprivileged youth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

