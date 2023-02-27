Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMLIIS training

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Juan Flores, right, a general supply specialist with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Business Support Office, leads a discussion during online training on the Defense Medical Logistics Item Identification System, or DMLIIS. Also pictured is Matthew Diggs, a supply management specialist for the BSO. Flores and Diggs have been collaborating with Defense Health Agency’s Medical Logistics Directorate to provide DMLIIS training on an ongoing basis for supply specialists and clinical analysts.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 15:05
