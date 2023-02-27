Juan Flores, right, a general supply specialist with the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency’s Business Support Office, leads a discussion during online training on the Defense Medical Logistics Item Identification System, or DMLIIS. Also pictured is Matthew Diggs, a supply management specialist for the BSO. Flores and Diggs have been collaborating with Defense Health Agency’s Medical Logistics Directorate to provide DMLIIS training on an ongoing basis for supply specialists and clinical analysts.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 15:05
|Photo ID:
|7652879
|VIRIN:
|230131-A-BL065-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT DETRICK, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, DMLIIS training, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
