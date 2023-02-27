IWR announces top awards during virtual townhall

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Feb. 23, 2023) – The Institute for Water Resources (IWR) has named its best of the best during their annual awards ceremony. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ field operating activity held the recognition during a townhall honoring employees for their contributions and accomplishments across all IWR Centers. IWR Director, Dr. Joe Manous, pictured top of image, congratulated the winners, thanking them for their dedication and achievements.

