    IWR announces top awards during virtual townhall

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Ana Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Feb. 23, 2023) – The Institute for Water Resources (IWR) has named its best of the best during their annual awards ceremony. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ field operating activity held the recognition during a townhall honoring employees for their contributions and accomplishments across all IWR Centers. IWR Director, Dr. Joe Manous, pictured top of image, congratulated the winners, thanking them for their dedication and achievements.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 12:29
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    IWR
    Institute for Water Resources
    Employee Awards
    Virtual townhall

