ALEXANDRIA, Va. (Feb. 23, 2023) – The Institute for Water Resources (IWR) has named its best of the best during their annual awards ceremony. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ field operating activity held the recognition during a townhall honoring employees for their contributions and accomplishments across all IWR Centers. IWR Director, Dr. Joe Manous, pictured top of image, congratulated the winners, thanking them for their dedication and achievements.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 12:29
|Photo ID:
|7652406
|VIRIN:
|230223-D-WR005-920
|Resolution:
|1335x865
|Size:
|174.68 KB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IWR announces top awards during virtual townhall, by Ana Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IWR names top employees, teams and products
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT