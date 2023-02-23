Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE 2023 Scheduled Participants List

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Murphy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Infographic depicting the list of scheduled participants for International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2023 (IMX/CE 23). (U.S. Army graphic by Sgt. Brandon Murphy)

    This work, IMX/CE 2023 Scheduled Participants List, by SGT Brandon Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    International Maritime Exercise
    IMX
    IMX 23
    IMX/CE 23

