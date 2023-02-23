Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders Visit Al Dhafra Air Base

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.08.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. SABATINO DIMASCIO 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders pose with 380th Expeditionary Security Forces K-9 unit after a K-9 Demonstration at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 8, 2023. The cheerleaders visited as part of an Armed Forces Entertainment showcase, intended to raise morale at the bases they visited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/released)

    TAGS

    cheerleaders
    UAE
    AFCENT
    AFE
    ADAB

