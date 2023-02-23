Rear Adm. Jeffrey J. Kilian (left), the commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific/Director, Fleet Civil Engineer, U.S. Pacific Fleet, briefs Brendan Owens, the assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations, and environment (ASD EI&E) and Paul D. Cramer, the principal deputy of ASD EI&E, during their visit to Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF), Feb. 1, 2023.



During the visit, Owens and Cramer met with senior leadership from PHNSY & IMF to assess progress on the Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program and tour the shipyard’s dry dock areas that will be modernized beginning in 2023. The first modernization action proposes to construct and operate a new graving dry dock and waterfront production facility to support current and future classes of the nation’s nuclear-powered submarines

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 17:49 Photo ID: 7649864 VIRIN: 220201-N-QL164-002 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 1.65 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, and Environment Visits Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.