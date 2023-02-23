Naval Station Norfolk Conducts Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2023

230208-N-ZV473-1007 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Feb. 8, 2023) Sailors and civilians assigned to Naval Station Norfolk conduct an active shooter drill during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, Feb. 8. Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is an annual two-week long security training exercise that takes place on naval bases throughout the continental United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ released)

