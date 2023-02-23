230208-N-ZV473-1007 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Feb. 8, 2023) Sailors and civilians assigned to Naval Station Norfolk conduct an active shooter drill during Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2023, Feb. 8. Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is an annual two-week long security training exercise that takes place on naval bases throughout the continental United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emily Casavant/ released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2023 09:19
|Photo ID:
|7647919
|VIRIN:
|230208-N-ZV473-1009
|Resolution:
|4883x3488
|Size:
|9.64 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Station Norfolk Conducts Citadel Shield - Solid Curtain 2023, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security
Naval Station Norfolk
Security Training
CSSC
Citadel Shield Solid Curtain
