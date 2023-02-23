Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soo Locks Engineers Day 2023, a multi-event occasion

    Soo Locks Engineers Day 2023, a multi-event occasion

    SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2022

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in conjunction with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, the Sault Ste. Marie Convention & Visitors Bureau, the United States Coast Guard, the Lake Superior State University Center for Freshwater Research and Education and the Craft Show are planning the 2023 Soo Locks Engineers Day for June 30.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2023 08:46
    Photo ID: 7647852
    VIRIN: 220624-A-WR196-1071
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: SAULT STE. MARIE, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soo Locks Engineers Day 2023, a multi-event occasion, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Sault Ste. Marie
    Soo Locks
    Soo Locks Engineers Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT