U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ethan Jarn, a native of East Bethel, Minnesota and an ammunition technician with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, maneuvers his fire team on an Infantry Battle Platoon Course during a live fire range on U.S. Army Garrison Casey, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2023. III MSB is conducting Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by. Staff Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2023 Date Posted: 02.24.2023 07:35 Photo ID: 7647740 VIRIN: 230210-M-SH393-1006 Resolution: 3587x2690 Size: 6.6 MB Location: 41, KR Web Views: 11 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MSB | Infantry Battle Space Platoon Course, by SSgt Manuel Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.