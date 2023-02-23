Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MSB | Infantry Battle Space Platoon Course

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Manuel Serrano 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ethan Jarn, a native of East Bethel, Minnesota and an ammunition technician with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, maneuvers his fire team on an Infantry Battle Platoon Course during a live fire range on U.S. Army Garrison Casey, Gyeonggi, South Korea, Feb. 10, 2023. III MSB is conducting Bushido Strike 23, which comprises training events including a Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation in South Korea to validate its mission essential tasks of providing combat service, security and administrative services to III Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by. Staff Sgt. Manuel A. Serrano)

