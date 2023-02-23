Travel Sized

Depiction of nucleic acid (DNA) construct and resulting reads. The ssDNA portion of the molecule passes through the nanopore and membrane (blue section) to the trans side with sample current reading fluctuations with sequence (bottom). Features include an RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) protein sequence recognition motif, RIP proteins, and Helicase from the National Center for Biotechnology Information and Molecular Modeling Database. (Oxford Nanopore Technologies image)

