Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travel Sized

    Travel Sized

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Depiction of nucleic acid (DNA) construct and resulting reads. The ssDNA portion of the molecule passes through the nanopore and membrane (blue section) to the trans side with sample current reading fluctuations with sequence (bottom). Features include an RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) protein sequence recognition motif, RIP proteins, and Helicase from the National Center for Biotechnology Information and Molecular Modeling Database. (Oxford Nanopore Technologies image)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 21:45
    Photo ID: 7647059
    VIRIN: 220223-D-D0490-001
    Resolution: 2083x1385
    Size: 1003.69 KB
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travel Sized, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Travel Sized

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hand-held
    biosensors
    DNA sequencers
    nanopore
    rapid detection
    nucleotides

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT