    Providers Conduct PT with AA8

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct sprinting drills with Brig. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier (AA8) on Fort Bragg, NC, Feb 23, 2023. PT included exercises in accordance with the Army Combat Fitness Test and allowed Providers to talk about future operational functions with AA8. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.23.2023 19:24
    Photo ID: 7646962
    VIRIN: 230223-A-ID763-7840
    Resolution: 7298x4868
    Size: 19.02 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Providers Conduct PT with AA8, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PT
    82nd Airborne Divison
    Providers
    ACFT
    ADSB

