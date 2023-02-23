Providers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade conduct sprinting drills with Brig. Gen. Brandon Tegtmeier (AA8) on Fort Bragg, NC, Feb 23, 2023. PT included exercises in accordance with the Army Combat Fitness Test and allowed Providers to talk about future operational functions with AA8. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 02.23.2023 19:24 Photo ID: 7646962 VIRIN: 230223-A-ID763-7840 Resolution: 7298x4868 Size: 19.02 MB Location: US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Providers Conduct PT with AA8, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.